Lexus facelifts the IS, for the third time

Lexus isn't giving up on its popular IS model, instead unveiling the third facelift of the current-generation IS. In addition to the new front and parts of the rear end that have been redesigned, this new IS will house a redesigned interior and sharper, sharper, more detailed steering with a more communicative front end and better dampers.

Lexus also announced that they will stop producing the IS500 and will therefore only offer potential customers the IS350 from 2026, which can be had as an FSport or FSport Design, both of which contain the same Toyota-built 3.5-liter V6 and 315 horsepower.

Car and Driver:

"The 2026 IS still looks like last year's model in side profile view, but it wears a new face with a reshaped grille that extends up to the leading edge of its hood. Other exterior styling updates are trim-dependent. The F Sport trim features a new rear spoiler and red brake calipers, while the F Sport Design model wears fresh 19-inch aluminum wheels. A new Wind exterior color, which is a gray hue with metallic highlights, has also been added to the 2026 IS's available palette."