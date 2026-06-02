Lexus drops plans for future flagship EV

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It seems that carmakers are having second thoughts about upcoming EV launches. Like a lot of other central manufacturers, Lexus has just scrapped plans to bring the futuristic LF-ZC into production.

It was originally unveiled in 2023 at the Japan Mobility Show, as was intended as Lexus' next-generation flagship, and a replacement for the IS. But according to numerous reports (through Motor1), parent company Toyota has cancelled the project after a full review. Lexus themselves has cited market demand, and challenges associated with bringing new models to market.

Rather than abandoning electrification altogether, Lexus says the technologies developed for the LF-ZC will be transferred to future projects. The company remains committed to battery-electric vehicles, but appears to be prioritizing SUV's and crossovers over low-volume electric sedans as market demand continues to evolve.