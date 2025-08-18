Lexus debuts new supercar model known as the Sport Concept

HQ

The annual Monterrey Car Week festival has come to a close. The event, which often sees all manner of new automotive models and ideas presented to the world, wrapped up yesterday, and over the weekend we saw this festival play host to an announcement from Lexus.

The car brand was in attendance to show the Sport Concept model to the world. This is a fancy idea that is effectively Lexus' next supercar idea, a model that will undoubtedly serve as a good idea as to what will follow the now rather dated LFA model.

Speaking about the Sports Concept, Lexus has stated that it's a "progressively styled, future-focused yet truly authentic sportscar signals the way forward for Lexus design." It goes on to add: "The inspiring concept features a wide, low-profile, two-door form that blends dynamic and emotional elements into a vision for a next generation sportscar."

It should be said that just because this car was shown off doesn't mean that it's ready to enter full production right away. It's thought that the model will enter widescale production later this decade, meaning we'll no doubt get further information and details in the years to come.

This is an ad: