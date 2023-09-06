Leximan Preview: The Wizarding Word

If I were to tell you that Leximan is a game about a wizard who has to make words to cast his spells, you'd probably think it was a game suited for toddlers to learn some basics of the English language. Unfortunately for the kids but fortunately for the rest of us, Leximan is not a game about teaching words. Rather, the words you use are just a mechanic in order to tell the story of Leximan, a wizard like no other.

Leximan comes from the British three-person team Knights of Borria, who have packed in a load of charm, witty comedy, and more into this fantastical adventure. We play as the titular Leximan, a wizard who is going to study magic. Leximan cannot cast spells regularly, and so we as the player have to come up with words that'll act as spells. This emerges in two main options for the player, really. In the overworld, you can open up your keyboard at any time and type in any word that comes to mind to unlock a secret path, find the key to solving a puzzle, or just turn a man into a heap of fiery baked beans. You'll also get the chance to build words out of fragments in encounters. Not all of these are combat encounters, and some of them can be solved completely peacefully. In the demo, we took on a gremlin living in our toilet, and we managed to depress it enough that it just left.

Leximan leans heavily on the comedic side, and to great effect. The world is packed with whimsy, from a kobold who just loves tapping away on his little keyboard, to a chef who is as obsessed with the magic of cookery as most wizards are with regular magic. With its fantasy setting and its comical style, Leximan could have gone in the horrendous direction of just making every other line a reference to another fantasy IP and dressing these up as jokes. However, Knights of Borria have made their own world, giving it their own comedic flair and it works incredibly well. It's a world that's easy to understand, and as welcoming as sitting in a D&D campaign with your friends.

The visual style of Leximan leans on a nostalgic, 2D, and pixelated look. Similar to something like an Undertale, the game's visuals lend a hand with its welcoming aspect and a lot of the comedy. Characters have outlandish proportions and feel like they're stepping right out of a beloved cartoon series into a video game format. We didn't have much time to get to know a lot of the faces we'll get accustomed to when walking the halls of our wizarding school, but it's clear these characters are stacked with personality.

Something that really impressed about Leximan was the attention to detail on display. Speaking with the developers, this seems like the game they've wanted to make for a long time, and it shows. There are so many secrets, fun little conversations to have with random NPCs, and spells to discover within encounters that again massively support that overall immersion you get when you enter Leximan's world. Words being your source of power results in a lot of fun, and you've got the freedom to be as creative as you wish. In encounters, should you see any words that can combine, you can see what effect they'll have. Some lead to practically nothing happening, while others can be secret clues to ending a fight before it can even begin.

Among the great weight of everything we had to play at Gamescom, and every release that's coming for the rest of this year and into next, Leximan stood out as a unique game with a lot going for it. If the charm, creativity, and freedom for the player can last for the whole experience, this game will be one to watch.

