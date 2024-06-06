Leximan launches this August

Dansk
Leximan is a game of words. Not in the sense that you're thinking of. No, it doesn't try to fix your spelling or grammar, but instead it lets you cast powerful, weird, and wonderful spells using the words you put into the game.
It's a very neat concept, and nearly a year after we got to play it last Gamescom, it will be releasing. On the 13th of August, Leximan arrives on PC. You can check out the release date trailer below, and our preview here.