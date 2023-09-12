Leximan gives us an incredible amount of wizarding freedom

Leximan offers players an incredible amount of freedom in the spells they want to cast. When we chatted with the Knights of Borria at Gamescom, we spoke a bit about how the game can give us the most spellcasting freedom we've seen in a wizarding title.

"One of the big things we do [in Leximan] is we, in the overworld specifically, when we're doing playtests, we watch people, what they do, and we take note of the words they try and cast. Oh, that person's trying to interact with that bookcase by repeatedly typing Bean over and over again. Well, let's make that a thing. That sort of stuff. So we watch and we're like, ah, let's put that in."

Leximan from just a description might sound like a gimmick game, where you use words to solve your problems, but as we found when playing, there's a deeper story here, one that has us excited for the main release.

Check out our full interview below: