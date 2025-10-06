Lewis Hamilton's fault makes him swap places with Fernando Alonso in Singapore GP

HQ

Bad news for Lewis Hamilton, as he was given a penalty in the Singapore Grand Prix and dropped from seventh to eighth place, meaning that he once again did not bring any point for Ferrari (he has won 48 points less than teammate Charles Leclerc). The five-second penalty meant he traded places with Fernando Alonso, who had managed to climb from 15th to 8th place, finishing only four tenths behind Hamilton. After Hamilton's penalty, Alonso brought some points to Aston Martin.

According to FIA, Hamilton had breached a rule regarding driving off track without brakes. The British had problems with his brakes in the last four laps, and "left the track without justifiable reason multiple times", as the stewards noted.

As Motorsport reports, this left Fernando Alonso very angry: "I cannot fucking believe it", Alonso said four times with Aston Martin over the radio: "Is it safe to drive with no brakes?".

Alonso explained it later to DAZN: "When you don't have brakes you can't really go off the track, because we all have to stay on the track, with or without brakes". Neither Hamilton nor Ferrari contested the stewards' decision.