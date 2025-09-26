Lewis Hamilton's dog Roscoe is in a coma: The Formula 1 champion shares heartfelt message

HQ

Lewis Hamilton has posted a photo of his dog, Roscoe, sharing a worrying update about the health of the 12-year-old bulldog. Roscoe recently caught pneumonia and, struggling to breath, was sedated so that they could check on him. His heart stopped in the process, but they managed to put him in a coma.

"We don't know whether he will wake from this. Tomorrow we'll try to wake him up. I'm by his side and want to thank you all for your prayers and support", Hamilton said, who missed the 2026 tyre test this weekend in Mugello, but was replaced by Zhou Guanyu.

Roscoe has become quite famous among the world of Formula 1, frequently travelling with the British driver around the world. In 2023, when Hamilton's skin was added to Fortnite, Roscoe also appeared in the game.

This season, the seven-time World Champion, at 40 years of age, is struggling at Ferrari and is thinking about his retirement, but now all his thoughts are with Roscoe. Besides being a true champion of the sport, Hamilton is also a known animal lover, and obviously Roscoe plays a big part in his life. Let's hope he pulls through!