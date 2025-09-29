Lewis Hamilton's beloved bulldog Roscoe has sadly died

HQ

Last week, it was revealed by Ferrari Formula 1 driver Lewis Hamilton that his beloved and fan-favourite bulldog Roscoe was unfortunately very ill, and currently in a coma after being treated for pneumonia. We now have sad news to report on revolving this matter.

Hamilton has taken to Instagram to reveal that Roscoe sadly passed away on Sunday, September 28th. The 12-year-old dog supposedly "never stopped fighting, until the very end," and with this sad passing, Hamilton has shared a statement talking about the impact that Roscoe has had on his life.

"After four days on life support, fighting with every bit of strength he had, I had to make the hardest decision of my life and say goodbye to Roscoe. He never stopped fighting, right until the very end. I feel so grateful and honoured to have shared my life with such a beautiful soul, an angel and true friend. Bringing Roscoe into my life was the best decision I ever made, and I will forever cherish the memories we created together. Although I lost Coco, I have never been faced with putting a dog to sleep before, though I know my mum and many close friends have. It is one of the most painful experiences and I feel a deep connection to everyone who has gone through the loss of a beloved pet. Although it was so hard, having him was one of the most beautiful parts of life, to love so deeply and to be loved in return.

"Thank you all for the love and support you've shown Roscoe over the years. It has been so special to witness and feel."

Hamilton is routinely known for showing support for causes and things that hold meaning to him in his choice of clothing and even on his helmet on race weekends, so the question is whether the Brit will honour Roscoe with any of his gear at the upcoming Singapore Grand Prix happening this weekend between October 3-5.