Lewis Hamilton will keep fighting despite Trump's attacks on diversity and equality

Lewis Hamilton, the new Ferrari star this year at 40, has always been an advocate for racial inclusion in the world of motorsport. In 2020, he launched the Hamilton Commission, that helps people from racia minorities make their way in motorsports in the UK. His former team, Mercedes, also launched a initiative to hire more people from minorities, who only representeted 3% of the Mercedes' workforce, hoping to get a 25% rate.

However, in the recent weeks we have seen how the Donald Trump administration has radically targeted DEI (diversity, equity and inclusion) policies, including banning trans atheletes from sports. Hamilton was asked about Trump's attacks on diversity in an interview on Time Magazine (via Motorsport) and he said that while he can't stop what he does, it doesn't stop him from fighting.

"I'm not going to change what he does, or the government does. All I can do is try to make sure that in my space, in my environment, I'm trying to elevate people. There's going to be forces along the way that don't want that, for whatever reason I can't fathom. That doesn't stop me. It is a fight that we'll just keep fighting."

Hamilton also sais that he is confident his new team, Ferrari, is committed to inclusion (the team, along every other, signed a Diversity and Inclusion charter in November). However, he is aware that racism towards black athletes has happened in Italy, particularly in football, against players like Mike Maignan or Romelu Lukaku. "I'm not going to lie, it definitely crossed my mind when I was thinking about my decision. Like in so many things, it's often such a small group of people that set that trend for many. I don't think that it's going to be a problem."