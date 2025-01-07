Lewis Hamilton turns 40: The British driver starts a new chapter with Ferrari in 2025

HQ

Lewis Hamilton, the most successful Formula 1 driver of all-time, turns 40 today, January 7. The British seven-time world champion has nothing more to prove, holding the record for most wins in F1 history (105, followed by Michael Schumacher at 91). However, even at his age (the second oldest current driver, only behind Fernando Alonso at 43, Hamilton is starting a brand new chapter in his career.

After hugely successful tenures at Mercedes and McLaren, Lewis Hamilton has become a Ferrari driver. His three-year contract could be seen as a way of saying goodbye to the sport in the prestigious scuderia, but most fans think that Hamilton is not thinking on his retirement, but on winning a record-breaking eighth World Champion title, one that narrowly got away in 2021.

When the new year turned, Hamilton posted on his LinkedIn page how excited he was to start this new job, and send a nice message to anyone in a similar position: "To anyone considering their next move in 2025: embrace the change. Whether you're switching industries, learning a new skill, or even just taking on new challenges, remember that reinvention is powerful. Your next opportunity is always within reach".