Lewis Hamilton touched by beautiful LEGO protrait of Roscoe made by two fans

Roscoe, Lewis Hamilton beloved bulldog, very well known by his fans as he used to travel with his human to all those noisy Formula 1 races, passed away late September, aged 12, after suffering a penumonia. Hamilton said that itwas the hardest decision of his life, and fans sent condolences and tributes to the British F1 driver.

One of those tributes was so spectacular that Hamilton posed with it on an Instagram post, reshared by LEGO itself, although this doesn't come from the company, but from two dedicated fans that made a huge portrait of Roscoe with LEGO bricks.

"The amount of detail in it is incredible, and I can't imagine how long it took. Thank you to Karen and Ilona for making this and sending it to me. I also want to take a moment to thank all of you for the outpouring of love that there's been since Roscoe's passing. It's still very painful and will be forever, but all of the support is helping me through this tremendously", Hamilton posted.

"Many of you out there have also lost a pet so I know wherever Roscoe is he's got tons of friends. He's surrounded by love and good vibes, just as he was when he was alive", he added.

