Lewis Hamilton thinks about becoming the only black driver to win the F1 Italian GP with Ferrari

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One of the most awaited weekends of the Formula 1 calendar has arrived, especially for Ferrari fans: the Italian Grand Prix, at the Autodromo Nazionale Monza, begins today with the first practices, with the qualifying session on Saturday at 16:00 CEST, 15 BST, and the Grand Prix on Sunday, September 6 at 15:00 CEST, 14:00 BST.

This season has been dominated by Mercedes and mainly Andrea Kimi Antonelli, who could give Italian fans the first victory of one of their own at the Italian GP since Ludovico Scarfiotti in 1966. However, Antonelli will serve a grid penalty due to an engine change and will start from the back.

Many eyes will be set on Lewis Hamilton, who has enjoyed a resurgence in performance in the last few rounds at Ferrari, including his first victory with Ferrari in Barcelona last June, and who talked about the chance of becoming the only black driver to win the Italian GP with Ferrari.

"Winning in Monza for the first time with Ferrari is something I've witnessed Charles Leclerc win in 2019, when I was on the podium with him. But to do it while I'm here would be phenomenal", Hamilton said (via Sky). "And the thought of if I did do that, probably I would be the only black driver to ever do that for Ferrari in Italy probably in history, maybe, and so just like a lot of those thoughts have been through my mind."

Hamilton is optimistic: "I strongly believe that the team has what it takes to win", but said they need all the team working together.

Lewis Hamilton shares the record with Michael Schumacher of most wins at the Italian GP, five, in 2012, 2014, 2015, 2017, and 2018. 21 Ferrari drivers have won at the Italian GP in history, most recently Leclerc in 2024.