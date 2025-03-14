Lewis Hamilton takes the Ferris Bueller Ferrari 250 GT California for a spin in spoof video

HQ

Today, Lewis Hamilton officially marked the beginning of his time at Ferrari, by appearing on track at the Australian Grand Prix for the first two practice sessions, very early in the morning for us in Europe. Hamilton has achieved a life goal by sporting the signature Scuderia red, and to mark this happening, he has also produced and starred in a short film alongside Edward Norton that parodies and recreates a famous Ferris Bueller's Day Off scene.

The scene sees Hamilton replacing the parking attendant who takes Cameron Frye's dad's Ferrari 250 GT California for a spin around Chicago, with Norton appearing as the second parking attendant. It sees Hamilton actually delivering a few lines too, all before getting behind the signature wheel and then signing off with a quote from the seven-time world champion.

"For all the kids out there who dream the impossible."

Check out the video below, which has been produced by Hamilton's Dawn Apollo Films and Large Eyes, all in collaboration with Paramount Pictures.

