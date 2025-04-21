Lewis Hamilton struggling at Ferrari after "horrible" race where he ended seventh

HQ

There was huge expectation for seven-time champion Lewis Hamilton, joining Ferrari, which to him was "fulfilling a dream" after more than a decade at Mercedes. However, five races in, the 40-year-old British driver has fallen way behind in the drivers standings: he is seventh, with 31 points, with leader Oscar Piastri well ahead (99 points).

Hamilton is also behind teammate Charles Leclerc, fifth in the drivers' standings, who in Saudi Arabia achieved his first podium of the year, third. Hamilton finished seventh in Jeddah, and his best race result after five Grand Prix is fifth in Bahrain last week.

For Hamilton, the race was "horrible, not enjoyable at all" and says to be "struggling to feel the car beneath me", but cannot find a clear answer as to why he has been inconsistent. In fact, his greatest achievement was winning the sprint in China, the second Grand Prix. He later wasted his pole position ending sixth (via BBC).

Hamilton also added that he feels that having two weeks to go before the next race in Miami (May 2-4) won't make any difference.