Lewis Hamilton seen driving Ferrari for the first time

After delighting fans with his first pictures in front of the Ferrari headquarters, Lewis Hamilton has been seen today driving a Formula 1 Ferrari car for the first time. It is part of the "immersion program" so that the seven-time World Champion familiarizes with the training facilities of the Scuderia.

Hamilton's first laps at the Fiorano track, next to the company's headquearters in Maranello, were made in a SF-23 early this morning. Despite the thick fog, many 'tifosi' were already waiting to be the first ones to see Hamilton racing with a Ferrari.

Hamilton's move to Ferrari also means that he will reunite with former trainer and physiotherapist Angela Cullen. They first met in Mercedes in 2016, and Hamilton has recruited her for Project 44, a company created by Hamilton to assist Ferrari. "She has been one of the greatest things that's happened to me in my life", said Hamilton as picked by F1.com.

Lewis Hamilton's intense first week at Ferrari

Monday was the first day of the 40-year-old British driver at Ferrari. On Tuesday, he and Ferrari posted his first pictures wearing red. On Wednesday, the new helmet has been revealed. After so many -and incredibly succesful- years at Mercedes, it is shocking to see Hamilton wearing red and yellow.

In order to watch Ferrari's 2025 car we will have to wait a bit yet, for the F175 Live event in London, on February 18.