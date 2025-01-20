Lewis Hamilton says he has fulfilled a dream in first day at Ferrari

HQ

Lewis Hamilton has officially started his career at Ferrari. The move to the seven-time champion from Mercedes to Ferrari that shocked the world of Formula 1 was announced nearly a year ago, and today marks the first day of the 40-year old British driver at the Scuderia.

"There are some days that you know you'll remember forever and today, my first as a Ferrari driver, is one of those days", says Hamilton in a social media post, confessing that "part of me has always held on to that dream of racing in red". "Today we start a new era in the history of this iconic team, and I can't wait to see what story we will write together".

Hamilton has replaced Carlos Sainz Jr. (very well loved at Ferrari, as his fans made clear) and will become Charles Leclerc's team mate. In his first day in Maranello, he met Team Principal Fred Vasseur and Ferrari CEO, Benedetto Vigna. Testing cars, assisting meeting and briefings will make Hamilton's time before the Formula 1 season debuts on March 16 in Australia. One month earlier, on February 18, he will be at the Formula 1 event in London, alongside all of the teams.

Hamilton's last Formula 1 driver's title came in 2020. Since then, Formula 1 has been dominated by Max Verstappen. But Hamilton will certainly aim for the title in his new team...