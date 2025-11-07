Lewis Hamilton questions F1 stewards' secrecy after Mexico City GP verdict

HQ

Lewis Hamilton has raised concerns over the lack of transparency in Formula 1 stewards' decisions following events during the Mexico City Grand Prix.

For those who did not watch the race, Hamilton received a 10-second time penalty for "leaving the track and gaining a lasting advantage" during a tense wheel-to-wheel battle with Max Verstappen. At the same time, Verstappen appeared to avoid penalties for two track limit violations, prompting Hamilton to question the consistency and secrecy of steward rulings.

"There isn't any clarity. I think that's probably a part of the big issue - transparency and accountability. The secrecy of decisions are made in the background," Hamilton said (via Sky).

It's not the first time that drivers have called into question the closed-off way stewards observe, discuss and ultimately render verdicts during GP races.

The Mercedes driver emphasized that unclear steward decisions not only affect individual races but could also have broader implications for the World Championship standings. He also noted that certain track layouts, like those in Mexico, limit overtaking opportunities, which makes fair and transparent officiating even more important.

The comments add pressure on Formula 1 to improve the openness of steward decisions so that both drivers and fans can understand the rationale behind penalties.