Lewis Hamilton is joining Fortnite

It seems even Epic Games is looking to tap into the hype of the Las Vegas Grand Prix, which is set to be held this coming weekend, as now it has been revealed that Mercedes-AMG driver Lewis Hamilton is joining the Fortnite ranks as an outfit belonging to the Icon Series.

The Formula 1 driver will be coming to the battle royale game as soon as the morning of November 18 for us in Europe, as part of an outfit that includes a regular Lewis Hamilton model and one where he is dressed in some form of combat suit. The bundle also contains a sword Pickaxe, Back Bling that allows you to take Hamilton's famous bulldog, Roscoe, along with you, and a Glider that is a surfboard with Roscoe sat on its nose.

Will you be looking to earn some Victory Royales as a seven-time F1 champion?