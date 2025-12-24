Lewis Hamilton influenced Hans Zimmer's musical score on F1 The Movie

HQ

F1 The Movie was added recently to Apple TV catalogue, and Apple released a video feature about the sounds of the film, and specifically, Hans Zimmer musical score, that has earned him a Golden Globe nomination, a Critics' Choice nominations, and so far a shortlist for the Academy Awards. In the video, the legendary German composer spoke about how talking to Lewis Hamilton (who worked as Executive Producer) helped him compose the music.

"Having spent a lot of time talking to Lewis about what it's like to actually be inside the machine, what it's like to be that guy. That really influenced how I wanted the orchestra to sound. It's dangerous, yet incredibly elegant", Zimmer said.

The composer, who recently won an Oscar for the music of Dune, said that music influences the experience watching the movie: "It branches out, it becomes warmer. It becomes more urgent", and said that, when he visited the Silverstone Circuit during a Formula 1 Grand Prix, he was surprised because "the sound that we're hearing is so beyond anything you can possibly imagine."

"I am trying to find out, how to actually make some music that gets through the noise, the fabulous noise, the music that the cars makes for us already", Zimmer concluded.

F1 The Movie grossed $631.5 million, becoming the top grossing movie of all time based on sports, although it had a huge budge of around 200 to 300 million dollars. Autenticity was the key, with Lewis Hamilton producing the movie as it was shot during the 2023 and 2024 Formula 1 season. More importantly, it helped popularize the sport in the United States, where it will stream exclusively on Apple TV starting in 2026.