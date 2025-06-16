Lewis Hamilton devastated after running over a groundhog at Canada's GP

HQ

The Canada Grand Prix was not the best one for Lando Norris, who had to retire after a collision with his teammate he himself provoked, accepting his team's reprimend and swallowing his shame. But Lewis Hamilton also did not spent an easy night, as he had another type of incident: he ran over a groundhog.

The Ferrari driver has not acclimatised to Ferrari yet (he ended sixth in Canada and is also sixth in the Drivers standings with 79 points). However, his biggest regret from Sunday's race was a small impact, which he was later told that he had hit a groundhog.

Hamilton, known to be an animal activists and vegan, appeared very upset to the press. "I didn't see it happen, but I heard I hit a groundhog, so that's devastating. I love animals, so I'm so sad about it. It's horrible. It's never happened to me here before."

Hamilton also didn't have a good performance with his Ferrari, suffering brake issues. "It was feeling pretty decent until (hitting the groundhog). I got a good start, held position, and I was holding onto the group. I was managing the tires well. I was feeling optimistic".