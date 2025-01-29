Lewis Hamilton crashes his Ferrari in his second test, leaves unharmed

HQ

Lewis Hamilton officially became a Formula 1 Ferrari driver last week, when he posted his first photos wearing red and was recorded trying the car on the racetrack in Maranello. This week, Hamilton's second test in Ferrari took place in Montmeló, Barcelona... and it didn't end too well.

As reported by The Race, Hamilton had a crash during Wednesday's test. He crashed into the barriers, and thankfully was unharmed. The car, from 2023, got serious damage and had to be taken to be repaired for several hours. His teammate, Charles Leclerc, had already driven it.

No footage of the accident surfaced as the test are being held behind closed doors. According to Motorsport Italy, the car will be fixed and test will be able to continue, allowing Hamilton to become familiar with the Ferrari cars. The 2025 car, however, is still not ready: it will be first shown on February 19. He will first drive it in the pre-season test in Bahrain, late February. The season will begin with the Australian Grand Prix on March 14-16.