Lewis Hamilton calls first Ferrari season "a nightmare"

Lewis Hamilton's first season at Ferrari has been "a nightmare", the seven-time World Champion said after the Brazilian Grand Prix, where he was forced to retire before finishing the race, the second time it happens this year. Hamilton started the Sunday race from 13th place, after failing to qualify in the sprint race on Saturday. He made contact with Carlos Sainz and Franco Colapinto, damaging his front wing and floor.

Given the substantial damaged, Ferrari ordered Hamilton to stop. It was an awful weekend for the Scuderia, as Charles Leclerc also retired due to a damage from a collision between Oscar Piastri and Kimi Antonelli, and now drop 36 points behind Mercedes and four behind Red Bull in the team's standings.

"This is a nightmare, I've been living it for a while", Hamilton told Sky Sports. "The flip between the dream of driving for this amazing team and then the nightmare of results that we've had, the ups and downs, it's challenging".

His motivation seems to be crumbling, as he now aspires to "come back as strong as I can in the next race and try and recover it", realising that he isn't getting good results with Ferrari. Despite being sixth in the drivers' standings, he has not achieved any podium, only one sprint win and two sprint podiums, and it will be the first season since 2021 without Ferrari claiming a single victory.