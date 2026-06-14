Lewis Hamilton becomes oldest Formula 1 Grand Prix champion since 1970 in Barcelona

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Lewis Hamilton' era in Ferrari has finally produced some fruits, and the English driver has just won the Barcelona-Catalunya Formula 1 Grand Prix, making it Hamilton's 106th F1 victory, his first victory since Belgium in 2024, and at 41, the oldest Formula 1 winner since 1970 (Jack Brabham was 43 years, 11 months when he won in South Africa). This was also Ferrari's first win since 2024 (Carlos Sainz in Mexico 2024).

As important as Hamilton's first place was Andrea Kimi Antonelli failing to finish today, who was forced to withdraw in lap 62 out of 66 due to a mechanical issue. The 19-year-old Italian remains the leader of the championship after winning five races in a row, but has seen his lead slashed: from 66 points before today's race, to 41.

Geroge Russell, second in Barcelona, also renews his hops for the championship and stands third in the standings. Lando Norris finished third today for an all-British F1 podium that completely shakes the championship before a two-week rest until the Austrian Grand Prix on June 28.

Formula 1 2026 standings after Barcelona race:



Andrea Kimi Antonelli (Mercedes) — 156 pts

Lewis Hamilton (Ferrari) — 115 pts

George Russell (Mercedes) — 106 pts

Charles Leclerc (Ferrari) — 75 pts

Lando Norris (McLaren) — 73 pts

Oscar Piastri (McLaren) — 68 pts

Max Verstappen (Red Bull Racing) — 55 pts

Pierre Gasly (Alpine) — 41 pts

Isack Hadjar (Red Bull Racing) — 34 pts

Liam Lawson (Racing Bulls) — 26 pts

Franco Colapinto (Alpine) — 19 pts

Oliver Bearman (Haas) — 18 pts

Arvid Lindblad (Racing Bulls) — 12 pts

Carlos Sainz (Williams) — 6 pts

Alexander Albon (Williams) — 5 pts

Esteban Ocon (Haas) — 3 pts

Gabriel Bortoleto (Audi) — 2 pts

Fernando Alonso (Aston Martin) — 1 pt

Nico Hulkenberg (Audi) — 0 pts

Valtteri Bottas (Cadillac) — 0 pts

Sergio Perez (Cadillac) — 0 pts

Lance Stroll (Aston Martin) — 0 pts

