Lewis Hamilton becomes oldest Formula 1 Grand Prix champion since 1970 in Barcelona
Lewis Hamilton and George Russell prove Antonelli that the F1 Championship remains wide open.
Lewis Hamilton' era in Ferrari has finally produced some fruits, and the English driver has just won the Barcelona-Catalunya Formula 1 Grand Prix, making it Hamilton's 106th F1 victory, his first victory since Belgium in 2024, and at 41, the oldest Formula 1 winner since 1970 (Jack Brabham was 43 years, 11 months when he won in South Africa). This was also Ferrari's first win since 2024 (Carlos Sainz in Mexico 2024).
As important as Hamilton's first place was Andrea Kimi Antonelli failing to finish today, who was forced to withdraw in lap 62 out of 66 due to a mechanical issue. The 19-year-old Italian remains the leader of the championship after winning five races in a row, but has seen his lead slashed: from 66 points before today's race, to 41.
Geroge Russell, second in Barcelona, also renews his hops for the championship and stands third in the standings. Lando Norris finished third today for an all-British F1 podium that completely shakes the championship before a two-week rest until the Austrian Grand Prix on June 28.
Formula 1 2026 standings after Barcelona race:
- Andrea Kimi Antonelli (Mercedes) — 156 pts
- Lewis Hamilton (Ferrari) — 115 pts
- George Russell (Mercedes) — 106 pts
- Charles Leclerc (Ferrari) — 75 pts
- Lando Norris (McLaren) — 73 pts
- Oscar Piastri (McLaren) — 68 pts
- Max Verstappen (Red Bull Racing) — 55 pts
- Pierre Gasly (Alpine) — 41 pts
- Isack Hadjar (Red Bull Racing) — 34 pts
- Liam Lawson (Racing Bulls) — 26 pts
- Franco Colapinto (Alpine) — 19 pts
- Oliver Bearman (Haas) — 18 pts
- Arvid Lindblad (Racing Bulls) — 12 pts
- Carlos Sainz (Williams) — 6 pts
- Alexander Albon (Williams) — 5 pts
- Esteban Ocon (Haas) — 3 pts
- Gabriel Bortoleto (Audi) — 2 pts
- Fernando Alonso (Aston Martin) — 1 pt
- Nico Hulkenberg (Audi) — 0 pts
- Valtteri Bottas (Cadillac) — 0 pts
- Sergio Perez (Cadillac) — 0 pts
- Lance Stroll (Aston Martin) — 0 pts