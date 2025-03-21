Lewis Hamilton beats Max Verstappen by 0.018 seconds and gets his first pole for Ferrari

HQ

Lewis Hamilton hopes to forget about last weekend disastrous race, when the 40-year-old driver was tenth, and has earned pole position for Saturday's sprint at the Chinese Grand Prix. The new Ferrari driver couldn't believe when he got the pole, just 0.018 seconds faster than Red Bull's Max Verstappen, with Oscar PiastrI for McLaren third.

In comparission with last week, where Hamilton and Leclerc qualified seventh and eighth for Ferrari and ended up eighth and tenth, the Ferrari drivers got a great result for the sprint, with Hamilton first and Leclerc fourth. Lando Norris, who won Australian Grand Prix and for the first time in his career leads the drivers's championship, ended sixth.

The Chinese Grand Prix, in the circuit of Shanghai will have a sprint race on Saturday, which will be at 3:00 AM GMT (UK time), 4:00 AM CET on Saturday. It will be followed by qualifying for Sunday's race, which will be at a better time, but still we'll have to get up very early: 7:00 AM GMT, 8:00 AM CET.