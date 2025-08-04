Lewis Hamilton beats himself up, but his former boss cheers him up: "He will always be the GOAT"

HQ

Lewis Hamilton had an awful weekend in Hungary, beating himself up on Saturday after dropping out in the second qualifying phase, saying "I'm absolutely useless" and that Ferrari needs to change the driver. He then ended the Sunday race in the same place he started, 12, in a circuit that he has won a record eight-times.

His words resounding in the world of Formula 1, and quickly many people sympathised with him, including his former boss at Mercedes, Toto Wolff. "He's the GOAT and will always be the GOAT and nobody's going to take that away" and explained that he is often very "emotional, emotionally transparent since he was a young boy, a young adult, so he's got to beat himself up" (via Reuters).

Fred Vasseur, his current boss at Ferrari, said that he understands Hamilton's frustration, but despite him saying that Ferrari needs to change a driver, Vasseur simply said that "he's frustrated, but not demotivated. It's a completely different story".

Stefano Domenicali, Formula 1 president and CEO, said to Sky Sports (via F1.com) that "Lewis is a jewel, he is an incredible athlete, so no matter if it is a difficult moment, he will react, and I'm pretty sure he will show the reason why he is here".

On Saturday, Hamilton said that the team "has no problem - you've seen the car is on pole. So, they probably need to change driver". However, his teammate Charles Leclerc also beat himself up after falling from the first place to fourth place, and said he was very frustrated, very disappointed.