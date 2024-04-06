Lewis Hamilton almost starred in Top Gun: Maverick

HQ

There could have been a world when Formula 1 driver Lewis Hamilton appeared in Top Gun: Maverick as a fighter pilot. As revealed by GQ in a new interview with the seven-time champion, Hamilton spoke about his once potential appearance in the movie and how it almost came to be.

Hamilton stated that he told Tom Cruise that if they ever made a Top Gun sequel (with this well before the film was greenlit) he'd love to be in it, as anything, even a janitor or something similar. When the movie got confirmed, Cruise put Hamilton in contact with director Joseph Kosinski who then offered Hamilton a role in the movie as a fighter pilot. However, due to the filming taking place during the latter half of 2018 when Hamilton was busy at work attempting to secure his fifth world championship from Sebastian Vettel, he had to decline the role.

"Firstly, I hadn't even had, like, an acting lesson," said Hamilton. "And I don't want to be the one that lets this movie down. And then secondly, I just really didn't have the time to dedicate to it. I remember having to tell Joe and Tom—and it broke my heart. And then I regretted it, naturally, when they show me the movie and it's: It could've been me!"

Perhaps the inevitable Top Gun 3 will prove the right occasion for Hamilton to show his need for speed.