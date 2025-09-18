Lewis Hamilton addresses F1 retirement speculation

HQ

Speculation about Lewis Hamilton's Formula 1 future has been swirling ever since the seven-time World Champion switched to Ferrari at the start of the 2025 season. Now in his forties, the British driver has poured cold water on retirement rumors, making it clear he has no plans to step away from the sport anytime soon.

Hamilton, who celebrated his 40th birthday shortly after joining the Scuderia, is chasing a record-breaking eighth Drivers' World Championship and a historic feat: becoming the first driver since Jack Brabham in 1966 to win a title after turning 40. Success this year or next would also make him the third-oldest F1 World Champion in history, behind Giuseppe Farina and Juan Manuel Fangio.

Despite a challenging start with Ferrari and only one Sprint race victory in China so far, Hamilton insists his enthusiasm for F1 remains undiminished. When asked about retirement, he told French magazine L'Equipe: "I have no intention of stopping anytime soon."

Hamilton even joked about tying his career longevity to that of fellow veteran Fernando Alonso, currently competing at 44. "I really appreciate that Fernando Alonso is continuing, because it means he's older than me. I'll keep going until he's 50!"

The comments come after former F1 chairman Bernie Ecclestone suggested Hamilton should retire to protect his legacy. Hamilton, however, remains focused on racing. Unmarried and dedicating himself fully to F1, he emphasized the sacrifices required to perform at the highest level: "I love this job almost more than anything else... I don't like doing things halfway; I wouldn't give 100 per cent."

When the time eventually comes for Hamilton to retire, he admits he may shy away from the paddock, much like Sebastian Vettel has since stepping away from the sport. "I don't imagine myself coming to a circuit and staying in the garage... maybe I will be disconnected, and it'll be fine." For now, however, Hamilton's focus remains firmly on Ferrari and continuing to chase history in F1.