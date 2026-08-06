Australians know a thing or two about horror. Wolf Creek, We Bury the Dead, Wyrmwood, Daybreakers, Talk To Me, The Babadook, there are quite a few examples, and now Leviticus, created by the producers behind the last two films mentioned. But what's it about? Simply put: Two teenage lads are subjected to a "well-meaning" exorcism, and soon after are stalked by a malevolent entity that takes the form of the person they desire most.

These two are doing really well.

Adrian Chiarella is the director, and Leviticus is his feature film debut, and not a bad one at that, I'm pleased to say. In the lead role, we see Joe Bord as Naim, who you'll recognise from Talk To Me. Stacy Clausen, who appeared in the Netflix horror film Thrash, plays his love interest, Ryan, all while Naim's mum is played by Mia Wasikowska from Alice in Wonderland and Crimson Peak. The acting in Leviticus is of a very high standard and enhances the experience.

The premise is simple but very stylish. Does it remind of It Follows? More than a little, I'd say. But that doesn't bother me, because Leviticus manages to stand on its own two feet and does something interesting with the theme. It's also packed with social commentary in the form of jibes at both Christianity fundamentalism and homophobia, and weaving such themes into this type of film can be a bit hit-and-miss depending on how it's done. Here, I definitely think it enhances the film and adds another dimension, without ever feeling forced, so a big plus for that.

As well as the superb acting, the film manages to build a really good atmosphere, with a creeping unease and nerves on edge when you least expect it. There's also an underlying sadness in the narrative centred on the theme of alienation. Young people who aren't understood, love that's seen as wrong by the adult world, and the people around them. There's also the vulnerability, where the essence of the film becomes a reflection of something both bigger and more dangerous, as well as the condemnation from their loved ones. Truly, it's stylish, really stylish.

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As I said, it's very reminiscent of It Follows, but not in a way that bothers me. I'd say that Leviticus is a queer horror film that blends It Follows with The Exorcist and Talk to Me. Although the pace isn't always breakneck, it's effectively told and you're on the edge of your seat, and the horror moments are well done and it's more about creating an eerie atmosphere than relying on tedious jump scares, although there are a couple of those too.

What drags the rating down is that the final act, as is so often the case in the genre, is a bit weaker. It moves a bit too fast, and people act irrationally and foolishly. I'd also have liked a bit more clarity on what's actually happening, including the why, and who the so-called "Deliverance Healer" really is. But who knows, perhaps some questions are left unanswered for a potential sequel. If that's the case, I'll be the first to raise my hand when asked who's keen to see it, because I'd have loved another ninety minutes in this universe.

Despite a weaker final act and despite not being particularly scary, Leviticus is one of the most interesting horror films of the year so far. Go and see it.

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