Levi's is celebrating Pokémon's 25th anniversary with a new range of clothing

With New Pokémon Snap releasing in April and with some classic Pokémon cards being re-issued soon, the 25th anniversary celebrations for Pokémon are well underway. American clothing company Levi's has now also joined in on the celebrations, as it has rolled a new range of attire inspired by the popular creature collecting series. This collection features socks, jackets, jumpers, and even an entire outfit themed after Ash's companion, Misty.

The line of clothing is set to appear on the clothing brand's website on February 15. You can check out several of our favourite picks from the collection below:

