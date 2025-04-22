Leverkusen's CEO confirms a "gentleman agreement" with Xabi Alonso regarding his potential future at Real Madrid

HQ

Carlo Ancelotti's days at Real Madrid seem to be numbered. It could be a matter of weeks, or even days (perhaps depending on the result on Saturday's Copa del Rey final against Barcelona). And his successor had been chosen even before this season began. Despite short-lived rumours about Jurgen Klopp leaving Red Bull, it seems clearer every day that Xabi Alonso will be Real Madrid's coach next season.

Fernando Carro, Bayer Leverkusen CEO, said on the Laureus Awards in Madrid that there's a "gentleman agreement" and they are willing to negotiate with "any club where Alonso has played", indirectly talking about Real Madrid, so the door is open. Carro also confirmed that there's an exit clause, so that Alonso could leave even before finishing his contract (until 2026).

His full words, picked by El País, were: "Ever since we signed Xabi, we knew he was going to be a great coach, and from the moment you sign one, you have to prepare the others. We have a gentleman's agreement, and if a team he's played for comes along, we can sit down."

Even if Ancelotti were to be fired earlier, Alonso is not expected to take the helm immediately, and as Real Madrid trusts Santiago Solari, football director at the club, who has already trained the club in 2018-2019. But the dream is for Alonso, who last year made a historic season at Leverkusen, winning Bundesliga and DFB Pokal, and only losing one match... the Europa League final.