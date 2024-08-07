Level-up your mobile gaming with SCUF's Nomad

HQ

While touch controls are certainly usable and plausible options for gaming, you cannot deny that using an actual controller is much easier when it comes to mobile gaming. While there are options to connect a third-party controller wirelessly to your device, sometimes you don't want to have to carry around a controller while out and about and that's where SCUF comes into the equation.

The controller titans have developed a device called the Nomad, which is a gadget that directly connects with your phone and serves as a controller system where your phone slots in, making for a Nintendo Switch-like offering. If you've used a Razer Kishi, you'll be very familiar with the SCUF Nomad.

To learn more about this device and what makes it special, be sure to catch the latest episode of Quick Look below, where our very own Magnus shares a bunch of facts and thoughts about it.