Level up your game with Samsung's 990 Pro SSD with heatsink

It can be difficult to know exactly the right product to pick up and implement in your PC build with the broad array of devices that are available on the market these days. In our Quick Look series, we've frequently dedicated entire episodes to PC components and today's episode once again fits this bill.

We've got our mitts on Samsung's 990 Pro SSD with a heatsink built in, with this component coming in 1TB, 2TB, and 4TB sizes, and delivering a read/write speed of 7,450/6,900 MB/s. Designed to offer a balance of efficiency and power, this SSD could be a big improvement for your PC setup.

Check out the latest Quick Look below to learn more about the 990 Pro, with our very own Magnus sharing a ton of facts and thoughts about the device.