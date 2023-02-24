Level up your battle station with Samsung's 175Hz OLED gaming monitor

HQ

We've taken a gander at a collection of gaming monitors over the years as part of our Quick Look series, and now we're expanding that further. On the latest episode of the show, we've been playing around with Samsung's Odyssey G8 OLED monitor, which is a powerful system that is designed to be highly responsive and vibrant.

The monitor is able to display visuals at 2K quality, all at a maximum of 175Hz, and with a response time of a blisteringly quick 0.1ms. To add to this, the monitor is said to be a smart TV platform, meaning you can use its built-in gaming hub to stream various titles from the cloud.

To see how the Odyssey G8 OLED shapes up, be sure to catch our latest episode of Quick Look below, where Magnus talks us through the monitor's features and specifications.