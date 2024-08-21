Level Infinite will share a showcase today with news on Dune: Awakening, Exoborne and Arena Breakout: Infinite, among others

HQ

Did you think that after yesterday's ONL there would be no more video game streamign events? Well, you were wrong. Level Infinite (Tencent's video game publishing label) has announced the streaming of Into the Infinite: A Level Infinite Showcase today, Wednesday 21 August at 18:00 BST/19:00 CEST.

This digital event will expand on some of the titles shown at the start of Gamescom yesterday and other live titles from the Chinese giant. Among other things, we can expect news on Soulframe and Warframe (Digital Extremes), Dune: Awakening (Funcom), Exoborne (Sharkmob), and Arena Breakout: Infinite (MoreFunStudios).

You can follow all Into the Infinite announcements live on Level infinite's Youtube and Twitch channels.