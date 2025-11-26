Level Infinite will publish Stellar Blade creator Shift Up's upcoming Project Spirits

Developer Shift Up has been enjoying immense success following the arrival of Stellar Blade, especially on PC where it's the best-performing single-player PlayStation title on PC to date. The highs that the game has reached has enabled Shift Up to expand its ambitions, so much so that the developer not only has a dedicated Stellar Blade sequel in the pipeline, but also other ideas too.

One such example is a cross-platform game that is being developed in collaboration with Tencent's affiliate studio Yongxing Interactive. The project doesn't yet have a firm name or identity, but we do know that it's going by the working title of Project Spirits.

The reason we bring this up is that Shift Up has signed a publishing agreement with Level Infinite to see Project Spirits launched around the world come that time. The press releases explains:

"This partnership represents the second global collaboration between Level Infinite and Shift Up, following the worldwide success of Goddess of Victory: Nikke. Both companies are committed to achieving even greater synergy with Project Spirits than in their previous venture."

This agreement is also regarded as the next stage in a strengthened strategic partnership between Level Infinite and Shift Up. As for what to expect from Project Spirits, the press release adds: "Its core team consists of senior members from leading game companies specializing in ACG games, bringing together solid industry experience and development capabilities."