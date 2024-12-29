Level-5 looks to 2025 for a breakthrough with three major releases

HQ

After a year of delays, Level-5 is optimistic that 2025 will mark a turning point. The renowned Japanese studio is preparing to release three major titles: Fantasy Life i: The Girl Who Steals Time, Inazuma Eleven: Victory Road, and Professor Layton and the New World of Steam. These games are expected to showcase the studio's signature "LEVEL-5 flair" while offering fresh, new experiences for players.

President Akihiro Hino shared his hopes for a breakthrough year in an interview with 4Gamer, where he expressed excitement about releasing these games simultaneously worldwide. While the exact release dates are still uncertain, Fantasy Life i is expected to launch in April, with Inazuma Eleven: Victory Road following in June.

Do you think 2025 will be a turning point for the studio?