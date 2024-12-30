Level-5 hopes next year will be a breakthrough for the studio

HQ

Level-5 has many great titles behind it, but 2024 was a year of disaster. Game after game after game was delayed until next year. The hopes of the studio are now that 2025 will be something of a breakthrough. This is when three games - Fantasy Life i: The Girl Who Steals Time, Inazuma Eleven: Victory Road, and Professor Layton and the New World of Steam - will be released.

"I hope 2025 will be a 'breakthrough' year for LEVEL-5. We're planning to release three major titles—Fantasy Life i: The Girl Who Steals Time, Inazuma Eleven: Victory Road, and Professor Layton and the New World of Steam—simultaneously worldwide. Each title has been jam-packed with that 'LEVEL-5 flair,' while also being developed with the aim of offering a completely new experience", President Akihiro Hino told Japanese outlet 4Gamer (translated by Gematsu).

Exactly when the games will be released is unknown, but Fantasy Life i: The Girl Who Steals Time is scheduled for April and Inazuma Eleven: Victory Road for June, according to their websites.