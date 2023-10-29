Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Level-5 celebrates 25 years and promises to reveal dates on upcoming games next month

The Professor Layton developer has also launched a range of commemorative wallpapers.

Level 5, which is perhaps best known for its work on the Professor Layton series, is celebrating its 25th anniversary this weekend.

To honour this major milestone, the developer has launched a new website, which includes a range of colourful commemorative wallpapers. It has also revealed that it will be announcing release dates for a handful of upcoming games next month.

CEO of LEVEL 5, Akihiro Hino said in a statement (translated by Noisy Pixel): "Tomorrow, on October 28, Level-5 will celebrate 25 years since its founding! Thank you very much for your support! We will be opening a special website to celebrate it, and we also plan to disclose further information regarding title release dates sometime in November."

