Level-5 celebrates 25 years and promises to reveal dates on upcoming games next month

Level 5, which is perhaps best known for its work on the Professor Layton series, is celebrating its 25th anniversary this weekend.

To honour this major milestone, the developer has launched a new website, which includes a range of colourful commemorative wallpapers. It has also revealed that it will be announcing release dates for a handful of upcoming games next month.

CEO of LEVEL 5, Akihiro Hino said in a statement (translated by Noisy Pixel): "Tomorrow, on October 28, Level-5 will celebrate 25 years since its founding! Thank you very much for your support! We will be opening a special website to celebrate it, and we also plan to disclose further information regarding title release dates sometime in November."