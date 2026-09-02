Leuven mayor blocks Europa League match with Israeli club for public safety

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Hapoel Be'er Sheva F.C. is the only Israeli club to play in major UEFA football club competition this season. Last week, the Azerbaijan team Sabah FK defeated Hapoel Be'er Sheva in the play-offs, denying the Israeli club a place in Champions League and sending them to the second-tier UEFA Europa League.

In the Europa League draw for the league phase, Be'er Sheva was chosen to play against the following teams: Juventus, GNK Dinamo, Celta de Vigo, and OFI Crete at home, and AZ Alkmaar, Bournemouth, Beşiktaş, and Union Saint-Gilloise away.

Union Saint-Gilloise is based on the Belgian capital, Brussels, but because their stadium does not meet UEFA standards, they play their home matches in European competitions in other stadiums. This season, they want to play all four of those home league phases in Leuven, but the mayor of Leuven, Mohamed Ridouani, has already refused to host the match against the Israeli team, which would also mean the arrival of local Israeli fans.

Hapoel Be'er Sheva is based in the city of Beersheba/Be'er-Sheva in the Negev desert in southern Israel, and their home matches won't be played in Israel, and will likely move to neutral countries Hungary or Romania.

As reported by The Associated Press, Ridouani has not granted permission for the match, scheduled for October 22, "for the sake of public safety", even in an empty stadium, and has informed UEFA, which passes the ball to Union Saint-Gilloise: "It's the duty of the host club to find an alternative venue".