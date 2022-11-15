Let's Sing 2023 offers karaoke in your living room

Today marks the release of Let's Sing 2023, a karaoke game for your living room, which is now available for PlayStation, Switch, and Xbox. It includes 30 hits to choose from (track list from the international version included below the video) and more available as DLC.
Now we've got the release trailer for the game which you can check out below.
Eiffel 65 - Blue (Da Ba Dee)
Shouse - Love Tonight
Ed Sheeran - Bad Habits
Rita Ora - Your Song
Riton x Nightcrawlers ft. Mufasa & Hypeman - Friday
Billie Eilish - Happier Than Ever
Charlie Puth - How Long
Ben E. King - Stand By Me
Avril Lavigne - Complicated
Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus - Old Town Road
BTS - Butter
Jason Derulo - Acapulco
The Kid LAROI - WITHOUT YOU
P!nk - Get The Party Started
Gotye ft. Kimbra - Somebody That I Used To Know
Queen - I want to break free
David Guetta ft Justin Bieber - 2U
Tate McRae - you broke me first
Powfu ft. Beabadoobee - Death Bed (Coffee For Your Head)
Glass Animals - Heat Waves
O-Zone - Dragostea Din Tei
Carl Douglas - Kung Fu Fighting
Meduza ft. Goodboys - Piece Of Your Heart
Coldplay X BTS - My Universe
Ofenbach ft. Lagique - Wasted Love
ATB x Topic x A7S - Your Love (9 PM)
Encanto - We Don't Talk About Bruno
Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper - Shallow
Clean Bandit ft. Demi Lovato - Solo
Kungs - Never Going Home