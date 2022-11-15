Let's Sing 2023 offers karaoke in your living room

Today marks the release of Let's Sing 2023, a karaoke game for your living room, which is now available for PlayStation, Switch, and Xbox. It includes 30 hits to choose from (track list from the international version included below the video) and more available as DLC.

Now we've got the release trailer for the game which you can check out below.

HQ

Eiffel 65 - Blue (Da Ba Dee)

Shouse - Love Tonight

Ed Sheeran - Bad Habits

Rita Ora - Your Song

Riton x Nightcrawlers ft. Mufasa & Hypeman - Friday

Billie Eilish - Happier Than Ever

Charlie Puth - How Long

Ben E. King - Stand By Me

Avril Lavigne - Complicated

Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus - Old Town Road

BTS - Butter

Jason Derulo - Acapulco

The Kid LAROI - WITHOUT YOU

P!nk - Get The Party Started

Gotye ft. Kimbra - Somebody That I Used To Know

Queen - I want to break free

David Guetta ft Justin Bieber - 2U

Tate McRae - you broke me first

Powfu ft. Beabadoobee - Death Bed (Coffee For Your Head)

Glass Animals - Heat Waves

O-Zone - Dragostea Din Tei

Carl Douglas - Kung Fu Fighting

Meduza ft. Goodboys - Piece Of Your Heart

Coldplay X BTS - My Universe

Ofenbach ft. Lagique - Wasted Love

ATB x Topic x A7S - Your Love (9 PM)

Encanto - We Don't Talk About Bruno

Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper - Shallow

Clean Bandit ft. Demi Lovato - Solo

Kungs - Never Going Home