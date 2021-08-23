HQ

Voxler and Ravenscourt have just revealed that Let's Sing 2022 will launch this November as the very first karaoke game to newly arrive on Gen 9 consoles. As well as launching on these newer machines, the game will also be coming to Nintendo Switch, PS4, and Xbox One.

Let's Sing 2022 is said to feature a diverse playlist of 30 tracks that span across many different genres and decades. The full tracklisting has not yet been revealed, but we do know that Seven Nation Army by The White Stripes, Everybody (Backstreet's Back) by the Backstreet Boys, and Everything I Wanted by Billie Eilish will be included. Other songs that have been revealed include Study Love by Lady Gaga, Positions by Ariana Grande, and Monster by Shawn Mendes & Justin Bieber.

You can take a look at the teaser trailer for the game in the video above.