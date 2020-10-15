Let's Sing 2021 tracklist unveiled

Ravenscourt and Voxler have just revealed the full tracklist for Let's Sing 2021, and it looks to be jam-packed with some of the biggest hits from the last two decades. A few standouts that we can't wait to belt out in our living rooms are 'Bad Guy' by Billie Eilish, 'Hold Back The River' by James Bay, and Panic! At The Disco's 'High Hopes'.

Details were also unveiled about the new Legend Mode, which is said to add a new solo experience to Let's Sing 2021. In this mode, players will compete against avatars, and there's said to be 16 challengers for them to face off against. There's even revealed to be a final boss at the end which does sound pretty interesting indeed.

Let's Sing 2021 will be released November 13 on Nintendo Switch, PS4, and Xbox One.

You can view the full tracklisting below: