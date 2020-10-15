English
Follow us
news
Let's Sing 2021

Let's Sing 2021 tracklist unveiled

Ravenscourt and Voxler have also revealed a new Legend Mode.

Ravenscourt and Voxler have just revealed the full tracklist for Let's Sing 2021, and it looks to be jam-packed with some of the biggest hits from the last two decades. A few standouts that we can't wait to belt out in our living rooms are 'Bad Guy' by Billie Eilish, 'Hold Back The River' by James Bay, and Panic! At The Disco's 'High Hopes'.

Details were also unveiled about the new Legend Mode, which is said to add a new solo experience to Let's Sing 2021. In this mode, players will compete against avatars, and there's said to be 16 challengers for them to face off against. There's even revealed to be a final boss at the end which does sound pretty interesting indeed.

Let's Sing 2021 will be released November 13 on Nintendo Switch, PS4, and Xbox One.

You can view the full tracklisting below:


  • Justin Bieber - Yummy

  • Tones and I - Dance Monkey

  • Billie Eilish - bad guy

  • Selena Gomez - Lose You to Love Me

  • Ariana Grande - thank u, next

  • Dua Lipa - Don't Start Now

  • Jonas Brothers - Sucker

  • Imagine Dragons - Thunder

  • Maroon 5 - Memories

  • Shawn Mendes - If I Can't Have You

  • Lewis Capaldi - Before You Go

  • Ava Max - So Am I

  • Nea - Some Say

  • Marshmello ft. Bastille - Happier

  • Rita Ora ft. Liam Payne - For You

  • Trevor Daniel - Falling

  • Panic! at the Disco - High Hopes

  • Katy Perry ft. Skip Marley - Chained to the Rhythm

  • Sam Smith - Too Good at Goodbyes

  • Lizzo - Good as Hell

  • Major Lazer & DJ Snake ft. MØ - Lean On

  • Calvin Harris ft. John Newman - Blame

  • James Bay - Hold Back the River

  • The Lumineers - Ho Hey

  • KT Tunstall - Black Horse and the Cherry Tree

  • Linkin Park - Somewhere I Belong

  • Seal - Kiss from a Rose

  • Genesis -I Can't Dance

  • Kim Wilde - You Keep Me Hangin' On

  • The Lion King - I Just Can't Wait to Be King

Let's Sing 2021

Related texts



Loading next content


Cookies

Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy