The Finnish powerhouse Housemarque launches the PlayStation 5 exclusive Returnal on April 30, and lately they have been showing up different aspects of the game. But as it is a Housemarque title, there will of course be shooting, which would be really boring if there was no enemies to hit.

So, therefore we have now gotten a brand new trailer that shows us the evil rascals we'll be killing in Returnal when it is released later this month. Take a look below.