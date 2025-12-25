Let's celebrate Christmas to the sweet tunes of Wii Party

HQ

It's hardly the most requested addition, but the fact is that Wii Party had a pretty catchy soundtrack in that slightly elevator-music-like category that many Wii games fell into. And now you can listen to it as much as you want, at least if you're a Switch Online subscriber.

Nintendo has added the soundtrack, with all 76 tracks spread over two hours and six minutes, to its Nintendo Music app.

If you missed Wii Party when it came out, it was released in 2010 as a kind of alternative Mario Party title with Miis in the lead roles. It was developed by NDcube (now Nintendo Cube), which then took over the Mario Party series from Hudson starting with Mario Party 9.

But enough rambling, if you want to chill to the tunes of Wii Party during the Christmas holidays, you can do so starting now.