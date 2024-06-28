Letitia Wright doesn't seem to be done with Black Panther

HQ

Following the tragic death of Chadwick Boseman four years ago, the sequel to Black Panther had to be rewritten. The script rewrite resulted in Letitia Wright, who played Black Panther's sister Shuri, taking on the role of Wakanda's protector after her brother's death. Now, many are wondering if we will continue to see Wright as the hero or if her superhero journey will end there. The actress had a hard time answering that question directly, but hinted that it is not impossible that she will return when she went on The View recently.

"If it's, uh, let's just say, let's just say... I would like to continue with Shuri. She's one of my favorite characters, such a blessing, honestly, I kid you not. I'm so grateful for her."

When asked if Black Panther 3 is in the works, she answered simply:

"There's a lot coming up."

<social>https://youtu.be/fNlwVKp4AuI</social>