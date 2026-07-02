Lethal Weapon's Danny Glover has been diagnosed with Alzheimer's

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Actor Danny Glover, perhaps best known for his role in the Lethal Weapon film saga, has revealed that he was recently diagnosed with Alzheimer's disease.

In an interview with Today, Glover noted that he learned he had developed the neurodegenerative disease a few years ago, and that since then his movements, speech, and memories have slowed. This isn't stopping Glover as of yet however, as the actor reveals he "could live with it, in a sense."

Glover has however noted that "as it advances, things are going to be different and changing," likely in reference to future acting roles and also public front-facing appearances at conventions and such. Still, Glover has confirmed that whatever happens in the near future, he has the support of his family and loved ones, as "they've got my back."

As for how Alzheimer's affects a person, it's an incurable and progressive disease that steadily attacks and robs people of their memory. It's a form of dementia, and it can have early on-set signs up to 15 years before an official diagnosis is declared.