Lethal Company has a brilliant solution for arachnophobes

Lethal Company is the indie hit taking over the internet right now. Allowing up to four players to experience the hopeless scenario of searching for scrap material on monster-filled moon bases, it has gone viral online, with clips of people being randomly torn apart by monsters or accidentally ending themselves with what seemed like a genius idea at first.

The game has proven to be incredibly popular, but to reach an even wider base, it has now introduced an arachnophobic mode, which deals with creepy crawlies in the best way possible. Rather than given them a new model or change how they look, the devs have just replaced every spider with the word spider.

The big red text running at you from across a hallway can be even more terrifying than a spider in a strange, uncanny way. It's a pretty fun solution to give more players a chance to play the latest indie hit, and hopefully we can see more cool updates like this in the future for Lethal Company.