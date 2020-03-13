LIVE

Less than three out of four Live users are on Xbox One

While Xbox One leads the way, the community is, quite surprisingly, spread all over the place.

One would imagine that most people who use Xbox Live are mainly playing on Xbox One. And while that is true, we're still a little surprised to know that it is less than three out of four people. This interested factoid was revealed by GamstatC on Twitter after sampling 1.5 million Xbox Live accounts via Xbox API (only accounts with higher Gamer Score than 0 were counted).

As you might expect, Windows is the second-largest platform for Xbox Live, but there are also quite a few still on Xbox 360 (and almost 1% on Android). Take a look at the pie chart below.

Picture from GamstatC on Twitter


