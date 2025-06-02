Leslie Benzies has an "overarching ten-year plan" for MindsEye

HQ

We're just over a week away from the launch of Leslie Benzies' MindsEye. Taking place in a not-so-distant but very unfamiliar future, MindsEye looks to take us on an action-packed, linear narrative which could just be the beginning of developer Build a Rocket Boy's plans.

Speaking with Gamesindustry.biz, Leslie Benzies revealed that there are big things planned for the future of MindsEye. "[The studio] will support the game through Play.MindsEye, with continuous new content," he said. "Most of the content, we'll try and incorporate it into the story. So once you've played the big overarching ten-year plan, you'll have a very good idea of what this universe looks like."

"We have plans to add multiplayer, [and] we have plans to make a full open world. And of course, we've also got to look at what players are creating, and incorporate that into our plans."

Benzies also explained where the game is set in terms of the world the developers have created. "MindsEye sits bang in the middle of our story. So, we're going to go back 10,000 years, then we're going to go forward a certain amount of time. It's the relevant piece of the puzzle that will have players asking questions of what the bigger story is," he explained. "We've intentionally not released footage of huge parts of the game, because we don't want to spoil anything for players. But this story does take some unusual twists."

MindsEye launches on the 10th of June for Xbox Series X/S, PS5, and PC.